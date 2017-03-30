Watch Blink-182 lyric video for new track Misery
It's included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California , which will launch on May 19. The new version features a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death . Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California , Blink-182 drummer Barker said: "We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.
