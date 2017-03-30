Watch Blink-182 lyric video for new t...

Watch Blink-182 lyric video for new track Misery

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Metal Hammer

It's included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California , which will launch on May 19. The new version features a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death . Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California , Blink-182 drummer Barker said: "We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 24 Earth Whisperer 215
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC