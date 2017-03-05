Watch Allentown pop rockers Summer Sc...

Watch Allentown pop rockers Summer Scouts jam and inspire in "Give It Our All"

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Allentown modern rockers Summer Scouts recently released their video for single "Give It Our All," an anthemic inspiration that fills that Tonight Alive-sized hole we have in our hearts. Sporting a classic concert montage of the band's performance at Musikfest in Bethlehem, the quintet explores the stage space in a slowed down fashion as the duel-gender vocals electrify the background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 23 hr the end is not yet 206
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC