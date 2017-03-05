Watch Allentown pop rockers Summer Scouts jam and inspire in "Give It Our All"
Allentown modern rockers Summer Scouts recently released their video for single "Give It Our All," an anthemic inspiration that fills that Tonight Alive-sized hole we have in our hearts. Sporting a classic concert montage of the band's performance at Musikfest in Bethlehem, the quintet explores the stage space in a slowed down fashion as the duel-gender vocals electrify the background.
