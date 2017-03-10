Transgender rocker fronts Against Me

Transgender rocker fronts Against Me

8 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Fronted by Laura Jane Grace, a transgender woman formerly known as Tom Gabel, the band's latest album is Shape Shift With Me. Grace, who started the band in 1997 as a solo acoustic act before expanding to a proper group, has been the sole constant member of the project.

Chicago, IL

