Tonight's Concert Picks: Vessna Scheff at Bourbon and Branch, Clap...

Vessna Scheff grace the stage tonight at Bourbon and Branch , and you can expect clear, sultry vocals atop ukulele strumming and saucy trumpet backings Yes, this eclectic combination is a real thing, and it's refreshingly amazing. See for yourself by watching Vessna Scheff perform "Nodding " live below, and then head over to the XPN Concert Calendar for more info on the show.

