Tonight's Concert Picks: Vessna Scheff at Bourbon and Branch, Clap...
Vessna Scheff grace the stage tonight at Bourbon and Branch , and you can expect clear, sultry vocals atop ukulele strumming and saucy trumpet backings Yes, this eclectic combination is a real thing, and it's refreshingly amazing. See for yourself by watching Vessna Scheff perform "Nodding " live below, and then head over to the XPN Concert Calendar for more info on the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|23 hr
|the secret year
|204
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC