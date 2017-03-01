Tom DeLonge named UFO researcher of the year
TOM DeLONGE: The 41-year-old musician, who quit the band in 2015 to focus on looking for Unidentified Flying Objects and his solo career, was named as 2017 UFO Researcher of the Year by bosses at alien research organization OpenMinds TV.
