Tom DeLonge discusses the possibility of rejoining Blink-182

Tom DeLonge has discussed the possibility of rejoining Blink-182 , saying he could be back in the band "in a period of days". The guitarist departed the band in January 2015, later explaining he had left so he could spend more time investigating UFOs .

