Tom DeLonge defined pop-punk with Blink-182. He left stardom behind to study aliens.
Of all the pop-punk bands to emerge in the 1990s, few achieved success like Blink-182. Massive hits like " What's My Age Again ?" and " All the Small Things " fueled its distinct brand of cheery-cum-snotty adolescence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|8 hr
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC