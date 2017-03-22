Three Rooms Press presents May Day 2:...

Three Rooms Press presents May Day 2: Punk All Stars

Three Rooms Press presents a one night only event: PUNK ALL-STARS, the NYC book launch for "PUNK AVENUE: Inside the New York City Underground 1972-1982," a memoir by NYC punk scene insider Phil Marcade. The event will feature live performances by Phil Marcade backed by The Rousers + Friends including Steve Shevlin, Barry Ryan , Danny Ray, JF Vergel, as well as performances by The Waldos , Lenny Kaye, Andy Shernoff , Lynne Von, Daddy Long Legs, plus a conversation with Marcade and Legs McNeil , along with a slew of very special guests.

Chicago, IL

