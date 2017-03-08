The Warren launches Three Minute Heroes backed by Joe... 1

The Warren launches Three Minute Hero...

A major Hull music project to give young people a voice, backed by a foundation in memory of The Clash frontman Joe Strummer, is being launched today. The Warren Youth Project will unveil Three Minute Heroes, back by the Joe Strummer Foundation and Hull City Council, today with the worldwide release of an album of powerful music expressing the concerns of a generation later this month.

