The Saints 'I'm Stranded' mixing cons...

The Saints 'I'm Stranded' mixing console mystery solved

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The mystery of what happened to the audio console used to record one of modern music's most iconic songs has been solved, with the two men responsible for its "punk death" confessing to the crime. The 24-track console which was in the Brisbane studio the night The Saints blasted out I'm Stranded in 1976 had been the subject of a worldwide search by the man who witnessed music history being made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 14 hr the end is not yet 206
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC