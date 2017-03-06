The Saints 'I'm Stranded' mixing console mystery solved

The mystery of what happened to the audio console used to record one of modern music's most iconic songs has been solved, with the two men responsible for its "punk death" confessing to the crime. The 24-track console which was in the Brisbane studio the night The Saints blasted out I'm Stranded in 1976 had been the subject of a worldwide search by the man who witnessed music history being made.

