The Menzingers reveal the perfect punk-rock formula at NYC concert
For The Menzingers, a rollicking Philadelphia outfit whose fan base is anchored by ex-pats of the pop-punk and emo movements of the last 15 years, this new inquiry is a punk-rock masterstroke. The opening hook to the band's affecting February LP "After The Party" drives straight at the heart of any aging mosher's ongoing crisis: not so much "am I too old for this cool-guy bar or concert," but more so "I outgrew Sum 41 and Senses Fail years ago, what -- and who -- speaks to me now?" Enter this humbly riffing four-piece, who dole the nostalgic lamentation that every 29-year-old weekend punker stores deep, somewhere between memorized bank account numbers and the track listing to Green Day's "American Idiot."
