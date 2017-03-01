The Making of Rock and Roll's First T...

The Making of Rock and Roll's First Trans Superstar

Whether it's the transgender girls at shows confiding that they had planned to kill themselves until they discovered her music, or the men who resent her for "deceiving" them when she came out in 2012, one of the strangest parts of life as rock and roll's first trans superstar - the band just kicked off a national tour with Green Day - is the way Grace has become not just a role model but a therapist to many of the thousands of people who buy her albums. Sometimes she's a target.

