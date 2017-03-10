The Gamits' Johnny Wilson Builds Denver's Punk Scene One Keystroke at a Time
As bass player and backing vocalist for Denver band the Gamits and founder of the popular underground music website For the Love of Punk , that image seems a bit self-deprecating. But as the forty-something musician tells it, he doesn't front the Gamits, and he's a latecomer to the group, which has a vision he aims to support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|the end is not yet
|210
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC