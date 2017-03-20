The Explosion playing Brooklyn & Philly shows before Punk Rock Bowling
Boston punks The Explosion originally broke up in 2007 but they've reunited a few times since then. Their last show was opening for The Bouncing Souls in Asbury Park this past summer, and they recently announced that they'd return to Asbury Park for Punk Rock Bowling this June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 17
|the secret year
|212
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC