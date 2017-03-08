The Coral, Reverend and The Makers confirm Camden Rocks
Camden Rocks Festival confirm Merseyside's indie rock legends, The Coral, Sheffield's Reverend and The Makers, and more will join the 2017 festival line-up. Dubbed simply "amazing" by the NME in a glowing four star review for their triumphant seventh album 'Distance Inbetween' in 2016, The Coral will make their only London performance of this year exclusively at Camden Rocks Festival 2017 with a set spanning their platinum-selling back catalogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC