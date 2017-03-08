The Coral, Reverend and The Makers confirm Camden Rocks

The Coral, Reverend and The Makers co...

Camden Rocks Festival confirm Merseyside's indie rock legends, The Coral, Sheffield's Reverend and The Makers, and more will join the 2017 festival line-up. Dubbed simply "amazing" by the NME in a glowing four star review for their triumphant seventh album 'Distance Inbetween' in 2016, The Coral will make their only London performance of this year exclusively at Camden Rocks Festival 2017 with a set spanning their platinum-selling back catalogue.

