The Coral And Reverend And The Makers Joining The Bill For Camden Rocks Festival 2017
More artists have been added to the roster for 2017's Camden Rocks Festival this summer, including The Coral and Reverend and The Makers . So far it's expected to be one hell of an event, with the UK's first punk band The Damned set to headline.
