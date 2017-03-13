The 10 Ashlee Simpson Songs to Help Prepare for Her 2017 Comeback

While the world already had their eyes on Jessica Simpson at the turn of the century - thanks to a handful of hit singles, a burgeoning acting career and an MTV-captured romance with 98 Degrees ' Nick Lachey - it wasn't until 2004 that people got to know Jessica's little sister Ashlee, thanks to her own MTV series, The Ashlee Simpson Show . The show chronicled Ashlee's journey recording her first LP Autobiography , and hinted at the differences her music would display from her sister's: instead of starry-eyed hooks, Ashlee's songs came with a delicious pop-punk edge.

