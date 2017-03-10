Sweet New One-Sheet - The Devil's Candy
IFC Midnight is releasing The Devil's Candy in a few weeks, which means it's time again for some new artwork. The poster, just like the last, was created by renowned illustrator Ken Taylor , and it's awesome with a capital "AWESOME"! The Devil's Candy was written and directed by Sean Byrne and stars Ethan Embry and Shiri Appleby .
