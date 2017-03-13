Sublime with Rome and The Offspring Announce Tour
Two of Southern California's "most prolific bands," Sublime With Rome and The Offspring, will be touring together in 2017. The iconic groups will be teaming up in July for dates across Canada, then connecting again in September for a US amphitheater tour.
