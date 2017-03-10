Sound of music festival announces pun...

Sound of music festival announces punk band 'The Offspring' as kick-off concert headliner

The Burlington Sound of Music festival promises a high energy ticketed event this year with punk band The Offspring as the headliner. The event will also bring in American rock band Live to kick off a week of music at Spencer Smith park.

