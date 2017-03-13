Social Distortion brings enduring pun...

Social Distortion brings enduring punk hits back to the bay

Despite an embarrassingly sluggish work pace for a blue-collar punk outfit, Social Distortion remains a vital live act. Thanks to hits such as "Ball and Chain," "Story of My Life" and that raucous cover of Johnny Cash 's "Ring of Fire," fans are willing to overlook the fact that the venerable Orange County band has delivered just seven studio albums over four decades .

