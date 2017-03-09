SMOCA Welcomes Punk Legend, Renaissance Man And Outspoken Human Rights Activist Henry Rollins
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will present a moderated conversation with prolific musician, writer, journalist, actor and activist Henry Rollins on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts. The legendary front man in the 1980s for the West Coast punk band Black Flag, Rollins is known for his outspoken and shrewd commentary on social justice and equality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC