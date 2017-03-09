SMOCA Welcomes Punk Legend, Renaissan...

SMOCA Welcomes Punk Legend, Renaissance Man And Outspoken Human Rights Activist Henry Rollins

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will present a moderated conversation with prolific musician, writer, journalist, actor and activist Henry Rollins on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts. The legendary front man in the 1980s for the West Coast punk band Black Flag, Rollins is known for his outspoken and shrewd commentary on social justice and equality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 5 hr Earth Whisperer 211
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC