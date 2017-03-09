SMOCA Welcomes Punk Legend, Renaissance Man And Outspoken Human Rights Activist Henry Rollins

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will present a moderated conversation with prolific musician, writer, journalist, actor and activist Henry Rollins on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts. The legendary front man in the 1980s for the West Coast punk band Black Flag, Rollins is known for his outspoken and shrewd commentary on social justice and equality.

