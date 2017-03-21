Sex Pistolsa John Lydon will a sorely...

Sex Pistolsa John Lydon will a sorely missa the Queen when she dies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NME

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon - aka Johnny Rotten - has said that he will "miss" the Queen after she dies and that he doesn't want his band's famous 'God Save The Queen' to be played to mark her passing. Political anthem 'God Save The Queen' was released in 1977 and features the lyrics: "God save the queen, she ain't no human being / There is no future in England's dreaming" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 21 hr Earth Whisperer 213
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC