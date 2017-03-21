Sex Pistolsa John Lydon will a sorely missa the Queen when she dies

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon - aka Johnny Rotten - has said that he will "miss" the Queen after she dies and that he doesn't want his band's famous 'God Save The Queen' to be played to mark her passing. Political anthem 'God Save The Queen' was released in 1977 and features the lyrics: "God save the queen, she ain't no human being / There is no future in England's dreaming" .

