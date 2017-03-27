Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten has weighed in on Brexit and Trump

The musician better known as Johnny Rotten also said US President Donald Trump is being "smeared" as a racist by the media and there is a chance something good will come out of his time in the White House. John told ITV's Good Morning Britain he wanted to shake hands with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage after he traded insults with Bob Geldof over the EU referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.