Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten has we...

Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten has weighed in on Brexit and Trump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

The musician better known as Johnny Rotten also said US President Donald Trump is being "smeared" as a racist by the media and there is a chance something good will come out of his time in the White House. John told ITV's Good Morning Britain he wanted to shake hands with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage after he traded insults with Bob Geldof over the EU referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced 7 hr West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... 7 hr West Coast Alert 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 24 Earth Whisperer 215
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC