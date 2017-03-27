Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten to Americans: Support Trump 'Or You Will Destroy the Country'
John Lydon visits 'The Morning Jolt with Larry Flick' on SiriusXM OutQ at SiriusXM Studios on April 30, 2015 in New York City. Yesterday, Johnny Rotten defended Donald Trump, calling him, among other things, a "joy to behold" and a "possible friend."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mon
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mon
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC