Sex Pistol Glen Matlock trashes 'talentless' TV singing shows

12 hrs ago

Former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock with cellist Hen Titcombe at the launch of The Anarchy Arias album "They've always been there but it now takes up so much space, it leaves less room for things of consequence to come through There's very little of consequence that's going on today. "People like Simon Cowell hog all the space and from what I've seen of talent shows there's no talent on them.

