Seminal punk band X bringing 40th anniversary tour to Oklahoma City
Seminal punk band X is bringing its 40th anniversary tour to Oklahoma City for a May 3 show at the Diamond Ballroom. Photo provided Seminal punk band X is ready to celebrate 40 years together as a band with shows running all year long.
