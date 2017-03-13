See Country Punk Jade Jackson's Autob...

See Country Punk Jade Jackson's Autobiographical 'Finish Line' Video

While many artists often reveal personal details about themselves through song lyrics, Jade Jackson has doubled down on self-disclosure with her picturesque new music video for "Finish Line." The song appears on Jackson's forthcoming album Gilded , produced by Social Distortion's Mike Ness.

