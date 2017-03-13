San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphy...

San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headline It's Not Dead punk festival

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

After taking a year off, the event returns to the festival grounds at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore on Aug. 26. Rancid, shown here playing the 2016 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will headline the second installment of It's Not Dead, which comes to the grounds of Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore on Aug. 26. Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will headline the return of punk festival It's Not Dead Saturday, Aug. 26, at the festival grounds at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, organizers announced Friday, March 17. The festival debuted in 2015 - when the San Bernardino-area venue was known as San Manuel Amphitheater - and brought out some of the genre's heaviest hitters, including Descendents, Bad Religion, NOFX and Pennywise, bolstered by dozens of punk bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 18 hr the secret year 212
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC