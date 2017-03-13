San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headline It's Not Dead punk festival

After taking a year off, the event returns to the festival grounds at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore on Aug. 26. Rancid, shown here playing the 2016 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will headline the second installment of It's Not Dead, which comes to the grounds of Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore on Aug. 26. Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will headline the return of punk festival It's Not Dead Saturday, Aug. 26, at the festival grounds at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, organizers announced Friday, March 17. The festival debuted in 2015 - when the San Bernardino-area venue was known as San Manuel Amphitheater - and brought out some of the genre's heaviest hitters, including Descendents, Bad Religion, NOFX and Pennywise, bolstered by dozens of punk bands.

