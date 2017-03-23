Russell with Bruce Foxton Picture: Derek Souza
It was the musical movement that ripped up the rulebook, flipped the middle finger to the establishment and went on to influence the next generation of musicians with its raw sound and raucous energy. Russell Hastings could not help but be inspired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC