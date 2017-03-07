ROH's 15th Anniversary Trailer Shows Past Champs Like Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens
Ring of Honor 's 15th Anniversary Show goes down live this Friday, March 10th on PPV and features Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole defending his title against promotion original Christopher Daniels. Also on tap: The Kingdom will face Dalton Castle and The Boys, The Hardys will square off against the Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice, and Jay Lethal will battle Bobby Fish.
