Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hillary Clinton
There are 3 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 15 hrs ago, titled Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hillary Clinton.
In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Roger Daltrey of The Who performs on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif. Daltrey told NME for a story published online on March 29, 2017 that "a dead dog" would have beaten Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election.
#1 9 hrs ago
Hillary sucked so hard, TRUMP beat her.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
4,036
California
#2 9 hrs ago
Who's beating who?
We all know from Ivana Trump's Divorce Settlement Court testimony and her Final Dissolution paperwork that Trump has physically beaten and battered a few helpless women (probably because they stopped him mid-attempt at digitally-raping them)...but I must have missed that day last year when Hillary sunk a spike heel right into Little Lord Trumperleroy's tiny orange nut sack.
I have noticed that our Lord and Master, the Great Doofius Caesar's reedy, creeping whining is a little higher-pitched, lately.
He still hasn't healed from the Hillary encounter.
#3 8 hrs ago
Oh look the sissy left cannot bear criticism so they created another thread to glorify their inflated egos.
