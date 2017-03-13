Review: Sleaford Mods' 'English Tapas' Is Post-Brexit Punk-Hop

"Bring back the neo-libs, I'm sorry/I didn't fuckin' mean to pray for anarchy!" apologizes Jason Williamson, sort of, on "Carlton Touts," a hot rant about working class Brits boozing in Brexit's shadow, where "the future is a flag pissed on and a kingsize bag of Quavers." Sing-bark-rapping over post-punk groove loops, the Sleaford Mods are two forty-somethings who've watched their generation's disenfranchisement for awhile - see trackmeister Andrew Fearn's signature "STILL HATE THATCHER" T-shirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.