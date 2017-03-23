Rest in peace, Boss Lady

Anilee Griffin, known to many punk and metal musicians as the tattooed music lover who hired bands at Hensley's Flying Elephant in Carlsbad, Brick by Brick in Bay Park, and who owned and operated the Shakedown in Point Loma, has died at age 35. "She was my childhood friend since grade school," says South Oceanside-based musician Ross May. "She was a product of her environment. She really loved the culture of Oceanside and exported it to the corners of San Diego after she left the 'hood.

