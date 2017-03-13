Rapid ohia death outreach
There's no cure for rapid ohia death, but researchers working to contain the threat are hoping more public outreach will help manage the deadly tree disease. A symposium presenting the latest research updates took place Saturday at University of Hawaii at Hilo, drawing about 40 people, many of whom came with notebooks in tow to take down the wealth of information presented throughout three hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 17
|the secret year
|212
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC