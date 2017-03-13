Punker finds his happy place: Bad Rel...

Punker finds his happy place: Bad Religion's lead singer, Greg...

The generations of punks who were reared on Bad Religion, where Graffin is the melodically venomous lead singer, might be forgiven for doing a spit take at "Millport," Graffin's new album. Southern California punk music, after all, was born in part as a reaction to the tepid soft rock of Crosby, Stills & Nash and the canyon-rock peers who were floating near the top of the album charts during the early 1970s.

