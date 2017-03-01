Pop-punk band Good Charlotte to play Stanislaus County Fair

The Stanislaus County Fair announced on Thursday that pop-punk bad Good Charlotte will be the featured act on the second Friday of the fair's 10-day run. The band, which released its sixth studio album last July, will play the Bud Light Variety Free Stage on July 21. The concert will be hosted by KHOP @95.1 and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is free with the price of admission to the fair.

