Photo Exclusive: Green Day in Concert at Verizon Center

With the Grammy and Tony Award-winning American Idiot the Musical behind them and a spinoff movie based on the production ahead of them, iconic band Green Day is in the midst of a world tour. Cranking out songs from as far back as 1991 through their latest release Revolution Radio, the punk rock band delighted a packed crowd at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Monday night as a snowstorm was raging outside.

