Philly punk rocker Dave Hause coming to Cleveland

Dave Hause, whose recent album "Bury Me In Philly" was released to rave reviews in February, is coming to Cleveland. The Philadelphia-based punk rocker is scheduled to play a show at the Agora Theatre & Ballroom on Cleveland's East Side on Wednesdy, April 26. Hause has been performing with hard-core and punk-rock bands since the early '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.