New Belfast embraces conflict and change
The Falls and Shankhill road areas, City Hall, the Titanic exhibition and Hadskis restaurant are must visits when in Belfast. A huge medieval sword is pulled out of the boot of the car and my first thoughts are that perhaps Northern Ireland's "Troubles" are not completely behind them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC