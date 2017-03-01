Murphys bringing Irish punk tonight
Boston's Dropkick Murphys - Tim Brennan , Al Barr, Ken Casey, Jeff DaRosa, James Lynch and Matt Kelly - will play the Metroplex in Little Rock tonight. Boston's beloved Irish punk rockers the Dropkick Murphys bring their rowdy anthems to Little Rock's Metroplex tonight in support of their latest album, the fist-pumping 11 Stories of Pain and Glory .
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
