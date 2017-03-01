Murphys bringing Irish punk tonight

Boston's Dropkick Murphys - Tim Brennan , Al Barr, Ken Casey, Jeff DaRosa, James Lynch and Matt Kelly - will play the Metroplex in Little Rock tonight. Boston's beloved Irish punk rockers the Dropkick Murphys bring their rowdy anthems to Little Rock's Metroplex tonight in support of their latest album, the fist-pumping 11 Stories of Pain and Glory .

