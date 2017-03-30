Municipal Honors for 924 Gilman? Punk Really is Dead
Maybe it was inevitable. Those who grew up with punk are going to find some way to tie a bow on it in an official sense and that happened Tuesday night when the Berkeley City Council took a moment at the start of its meeting to honor 924 Gilman .
