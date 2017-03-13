Meet the Angels' bullpen coach who do...

Meet the Angels' bullpen coach who doubles as a punk-rock star in the offseason | For The Win

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: BTF's Baseball Primer

The pursuits may seem inherently contradictory to just about everyone but Los Angeles Angels bullpen coach Scott Radinsky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BTF's Baseball Primer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 10 Earth Whisperer 211
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,543 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC