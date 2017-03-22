Lollapalooza 2017 lineup: Chance the Rapper takes a victory lap with a bunch of predictable acts
Chance the Rapper is on top of the bill for this year's Lollapalooza, which announced its lineup at 6 AM. It's the latest part of the victory lap for the Chicago music hero, after-school educator, and Chicago Public Schools advocate since he won three Grammys for his Coloring Book mixtape last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Earth Whisperer
|213
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC