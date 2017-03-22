Lollapalooza 2017 lineup: Chance the ...

Lollapalooza 2017 lineup: Chance the Rapper takes a victory lap with a bunch of predictable acts

Read more: Chicago Reader

Chance the Rapper is on top of the bill for this year's Lollapalooza, which announced its lineup at 6 AM. It's the latest part of the victory lap for the Chicago music hero, after-school educator, and Chicago Public Schools advocate since he won three Grammys for his Coloring Book mixtape last month.

Chicago, IL

