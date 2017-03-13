Live performances on 2BOB
Peter Black from Aussie punk band The Hard Ons and Forest Pooky from France performed some very tasteful pop and folk tunes for 2BOB's Big Backyard, which triggered a flood of great live performances at the station. The Drive'N'Home Show was brightened recently by bassist and vocalist for The Swamp Stompers Luke Ligtenberg, who joined Captain Smithy in studio for a chinwag and played some happy vibe tunes.
