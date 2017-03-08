Life After YouTube: Patty Walters's J...

Life After YouTube: Patty Walters's Journey From Viral Covers To Pop-Punk Festivals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MTV

Patty Walters made a name for himself in the YouTube world. Videos of him putting unique pop-punk twists on tracks from bands like Paramore and All Time Low , as well as on some well-known Disney tunes, have garnered more than 32 million views since the first one was uploaded seven years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Tue the end is not yet 210
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC