Legendary punk poet revealed as Southport Festival headliner

Punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke will perform at The Atkinson in Southport on Sunday May 7 as part of the 2017 Southport Festival "I say to people, have you heard of John Cooper Clarke and if they say, yes, yeah he's an absolute genius and you just go, 'oh - ok, you've saved me a lot of time" - Steve Coogan

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southport Visiter.