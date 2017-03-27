Know Your Product
Orange County's Social Distortion, led by the inimitable and impossibly charismatic Mike Ness, has never been your run-on-the-mill punk rock band. Even back in the late-'70s basement days and the early '80s Mommy's Little Monster period, before Ness metamorphosed into a glorious combo of Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochran, and Sex Pistols, there was something darkly poetic, and sometimes "sad punk," about the tunes, while all around there was zany nihilism .
