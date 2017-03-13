Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Inspi...

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Inspired to Form Hardcore Punk Project

Killswitch Engage may be his main gig, but as we've seen in recent years, singer Jesse Leach 's musical influences go way beyond just what the band typically plays. In a new Instagram post, the singer reveals that he's indulging some of those outside influences by putting together a new hardcore punk project.

Chicago, IL

