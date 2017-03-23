Johnny Rotten's gone soft? Punk rocker admits he'll miss Queen Elizabeth when she dies
This May will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the controversial Sex Pistols hit "God Save the Queen," a raging punk anthem that blasts the British monarchy as a "fascist regime." But now the singer behind the hit seems to have something of a soft spot for the sovereign.
